Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Redmond

Go
Redmond restaurants
Toast

Redmond restaurants that serve lox

Consumer pic

 

Big O Bagels - Redmond North - 2552 NW 7th Street

2552 Northwest 7th Street, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lox Box$10.75
Bagel + Cream Cheese + Onion + Tomato + Capers + Nova Lox. Served Open Faced
More about Big O Bagels - Redmond North - 2552 NW 7th Street
Big O Bagels Redmond image

 

Big O Bagels Redmond - 816 Southwest 17th Street

816 Southwest 17th Street, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lox Box$10.75
Bagel + Cream Cheese + Onion + Tomato + Capers + Nova Lox. Served Open Faced
Lox Box$10.75
Bagel + Cream Cheese + Onion + Tomato + Capers + Nova Lox. Served Open Faced
More about Big O Bagels Redmond - 816 Southwest 17th Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Redmond

Chili

Pretzels

Sliders

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Redmond to explore

Bend

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Government Camp

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bend

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (788 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston