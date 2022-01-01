Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tacos in
Redmond
/
Redmond
/
Tacos
Redmond restaurants that serve tacos
Baldy's Barbeque - Redmond
343 NW 6th Street, Redmond
No reviews yet
Tacos
$12.00
More about Baldy's Barbeque - Redmond
Initiative Brewing - 424 Northwest 5th Street
424 Northwest 5th Street, Redmond
No reviews yet
Shrimp Ceviche Tacos
$18.00
(3) Freshly Marinated Shrimp, Fresh Pineapple Salsa, Green Onion Slaw, and Jalapeno Aioli served on warm flour tortillas
More about Initiative Brewing - 424 Northwest 5th Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Redmond
Caesar Salad
Chicken Salad
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Tenders
More near Redmond to explore
Bend
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Government Camp
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Silverton
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Oregon City
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bend
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(300 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(720 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston