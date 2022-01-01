Redmond bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Redmond

JJ Mahoney's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

JJ Mahoney's

8932 161st Ave NE, Redmond

Avg 4.5 (1687 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Breast Strips$16.00
With Fries and side of Honey Mustard
Mac N Cheese Poppers$10.00
With Ranch dipping sauce
Club Sandwich$17.50
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss,
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato,
House Aioli on Toasted Sourdough
More about JJ Mahoney's
Tipsy Cow Burger Bar image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cow Burger Bar

16325 Cleveland Street, Redmond

Avg 4 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arsonist$15.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fire Roasted Jalapenos,
Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Harissa Pepper Aioli, Roasted Habaneros
Chicken Scratch$15.50
Draper Valley Chicken Breast, Sweet n' Tangy BBQ Sauce, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Tipsy Sauce
Winemaker$16.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Triple Cream Brie, Alfalfa Sprouts, Caramelized Onion, White Truffle Aioli
More about Tipsy Cow Burger Bar
Pomegranate Bistro image

 

Pomegranate Bistro

18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Bistro Burger$20.00
double R ranch grass-fed beef, house onion bun, bacon mayo, white cheddar cheese, russet fries, slaw & fixin’s
Juan's Wild Alaskan Rockfish Tacos$18.00
dos corn tortillas, molcajete salsa, creamy chipotle salsa, cabbage, queso fresco, guacamole, new mexico chile-spiced tortilla chips, & lime crema
Lisa's Southern Fried Chicken$26.00
(3) pieces served with yukon gold mashed potatoes & celery seed slaw
More about Pomegranate Bistro
The Matador image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

7824 NE Leary Way, Redmond

Avg 4.3 (3292 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Familia Fajitas for 2$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
Dip Flight$13.50
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
Roasted Chile Rellenos$14.00
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
More about The Matador
Three Lions Pub image

 

Three Lions Pub

23525 NE Novelty Hill Rd, Redmond

Avg 4.5 (392 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Fish & Chips$16.00
Fresh cod, battered to order and fried crisp, served with chips.
Chef Salad$17.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, grapes, hard boiled egg, sliced ham, turkey and cheese.
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
More about Three Lions Pub
Fire Creek Grill image

 

Fire Creek Grill

10402 Willows Road Northeast, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hickory Cheeseburger$13.00
8oz Nicky Farms Wagyu patty, Tillamook Cheddar, Housemade Hickory sauce, crunchy iceberg, mayo, pickles on a Macrina Bakery brioche bun.
Roadside Cheeseburger$13.00
8oz. Wagyu patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and Thousand Island on a Macrina Bakery brioche bun
Black & Blue Burger$14.00
Black Pepper-crusted 8oz. Wagyu patty, Blue cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a Macrina Bakery brioche bun
More about Fire Creek Grill
Prime Steakhouse image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Prime Steakhouse

16330 Cleveland St, Redmond

Avg 4.2 (1385 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prime Burger$17.00
1/2 lb. house ground beef patty, house bacon jam, tillamook white cheddar, tomato, pickled red onion, arugula, roasted garlic aioli served on a Macrina potato bun
Prime Ribeye(16 oz)$54.00
Prime ribeye topped with our house steak butter and your choice of garlic mashed potato, baked potato or our house cut fries
Full Wedge Salad$15.00
Iceburg wedge dressed with blue cheese dressing, grape tomato, hempler's bacon lardons, egg crumbles, toasted hazelnut, pickled red onion and blue cheese crumbles
More about Prime Steakhouse

