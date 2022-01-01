Redmond bars & lounges you'll love
More about JJ Mahoney's
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
JJ Mahoney's
8932 161st Ave NE, Redmond
|Popular items
|Chicken Breast Strips
|$16.00
With Fries and side of Honey Mustard
|Mac N Cheese Poppers
|$10.00
With Ranch dipping sauce
|Club Sandwich
|$17.50
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss,
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato,
House Aioli on Toasted Sourdough
More about Tipsy Cow Burger Bar
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tipsy Cow Burger Bar
16325 Cleveland Street, Redmond
|Popular items
|Arsonist
|$15.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fire Roasted Jalapenos,
Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Harissa Pepper Aioli, Roasted Habaneros
|Chicken Scratch
|$15.50
Draper Valley Chicken Breast, Sweet n' Tangy BBQ Sauce, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Tipsy Sauce
|Winemaker
|$16.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Triple Cream Brie, Alfalfa Sprouts, Caramelized Onion, White Truffle Aioli
More about Pomegranate Bistro
Pomegranate Bistro
18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND
|Popular items
|The Bistro Burger
|$20.00
double R ranch grass-fed beef, house onion bun, bacon mayo, white cheddar cheese, russet fries, slaw & fixin’s
|Juan's Wild Alaskan Rockfish Tacos
|$18.00
dos corn tortillas, molcajete salsa, creamy chipotle salsa, cabbage, queso fresco, guacamole, new mexico chile-spiced tortilla chips, & lime crema
|Lisa's Southern Fried Chicken
|$26.00
(3) pieces served with yukon gold mashed potatoes & celery seed slaw
More about The Matador
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
7824 NE Leary Way, Redmond
|Popular items
|Familia Fajitas for 2
|$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
|Dip Flight
|$13.50
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
|Roasted Chile Rellenos
|$14.00
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
More about Three Lions Pub
Three Lions Pub
23525 NE Novelty Hill Rd, Redmond
|Popular items
|LG Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Fresh cod, battered to order and fried crisp, served with chips.
|Chef Salad
|$17.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, grapes, hard boiled egg, sliced ham, turkey and cheese.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
More about Fire Creek Grill
Fire Creek Grill
10402 Willows Road Northeast, Redmond
|Popular items
|Hickory Cheeseburger
|$13.00
8oz Nicky Farms Wagyu patty, Tillamook Cheddar, Housemade Hickory sauce, crunchy iceberg, mayo, pickles on a Macrina Bakery brioche bun.
|Roadside Cheeseburger
|$13.00
8oz. Wagyu patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and Thousand Island on a Macrina Bakery brioche bun
|Black & Blue Burger
|$14.00
Black Pepper-crusted 8oz. Wagyu patty, Blue cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a Macrina Bakery brioche bun
More about Prime Steakhouse
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Prime Steakhouse
16330 Cleveland St, Redmond
|Popular items
|Prime Burger
|$17.00
1/2 lb. house ground beef patty, house bacon jam, tillamook white cheddar, tomato, pickled red onion, arugula, roasted garlic aioli served on a Macrina potato bun
|Prime Ribeye(16 oz)
|$54.00
Prime ribeye topped with our house steak butter and your choice of garlic mashed potato, baked potato or our house cut fries
|Full Wedge Salad
|$15.00
Iceburg wedge dressed with blue cheese dressing, grape tomato, hempler's bacon lardons, egg crumbles, toasted hazelnut, pickled red onion and blue cheese crumbles