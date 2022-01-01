Redmond cafés you'll love

Redmond restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Redmond

Mercurys Coffee Co. image

SMOOTHIES

Mercurys Coffee Co.

17980 Redmond Way, Redmond

Avg 4.6 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Egg & Beecher's Flagship$7.75
Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
Latte$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
Organic Tropical Tea$4.15
Organic green Tea, Mango, Passion Fruit & Agave - ICED
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Five Stones Coffee Co image

 

Five Stones Coffee Co

8102 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Artisan Toast: Smashed Avocado,Cream Cheese & Lemon$8.50
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
16oz Cafe Stefano$6.00
More about Five Stones Coffee Co
Mercurys Coffee Co. image

 

Mercurys Coffee Co.

23532 NE Redmond-Fall City Rd, Redmond

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sausage, Egg & Beecher's Flagship$8.75
Sausage, Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
Vanilla Latte$4.15
Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk
White Chocolate Mocha$4.25
Signature White Chocolate, Organic Espresso, Whip Cream
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Mercurys Coffee Co. image

SMOOTHIES

Mercurys Coffee Co.

17634 NE Union Hill Rd, Redmond

Avg 4.6 (406 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
Vanilla Latte$4.15
Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk
Chai Tea Latte$4.25
Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Honey, Vanilla & Velvety Milk
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.

