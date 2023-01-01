Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Apple fritters in
Redmond
/
Redmond
/
Apple Fritters
Redmond restaurants that serve apple fritters
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Redmond-Fall City
23532 NE Redmond-Fall City Rd, Redmond
Avg 4.5
(36 reviews)
Apple Fritter
$2.95
More about Mercurys Coffee Co. - Redmond-Fall City
SMOOTHIES
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Redmond Way
17980 Redmond Way, Redmond
Avg 4.6
(406 reviews)
Apple Fritter
$2.95
More about Mercurys Coffee Co. - Redmond Way
Browse other tasty dishes in Redmond
Cucumber Salad
Chili
Chocolate Croissants
Fried Pickles
Tiramisu
Thai Coffee
Thai Salad
Hot Chocolate
More near Redmond to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(742 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.3
(75 restaurants)
Kirkland
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Issaquah
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Bothell
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Renton
Avg 4.1
(26 restaurants)
Woodinville
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Sammamish
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Mercer Island
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(742 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Oak Harbor
No reviews yet
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1045 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(474 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(649 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(164 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(371 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(227 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston