Bacon cheeseburgers in Redmond

Redmond restaurants
Redmond restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

JJ Mahoney's

8932 161st Ave NE, Redmond

Avg 4.5 (1687 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Bleu Burger$21.50
6-ounce ground chuck patty made in-house with bacon, bleu cheese,
grilled onions, lettuce, tomato
More about JJ Mahoney's
The Three Lions Pub Novelty Hill

23525 NE Novelty Hill Rd, Redmond

Avg 4.5 (392 reviews)
Takeout
Red Leicester Bacon Burger$18.00
Lean ground beef patty, Red Leicester cheese ( an English cheddar cheese) apple wood smoked bacon, mayo, 1000 island, red onion, tomato and lettuce, served with chips.
More about The Three Lions Pub Novelty Hill

