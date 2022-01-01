Bacon egg sandwiches in Redmond
Redmond restaurants that serve bacon egg sandwiches
Homegrown - Redmond
7841 Leary Way NE, Redmond
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$11.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
|1/2 Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.45
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
Pomegranate Bistro
18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND
|Hempler's Bacon & Egg Sandwich
|$14.00
firebread, scrambled eggs, white cheddar, hempler’s bacon, & tomatoes