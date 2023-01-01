Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Redmond

Redmond restaurants
Redmond restaurants that serve burritos

Pomegranate Bistro

18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
sauteed peppers and onions, black beans, cilantro, scrambled eggs, queso fresco, salsa, guacamole on side
More about Pomegranate Bistro
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - Redmond

7824 NE Leary Way, Redmond

Avg 4.3 (3292 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito$13.00
Burritos Ultimos$17.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
More about The Matador - Redmond
SMOOTHIES

Mercurys Coffee Co. - Redmond Way

17980 Redmond Way, Redmond

Avg 4.6 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$5.95
More about Mercurys Coffee Co. - Redmond Way

