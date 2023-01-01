Burritos in Redmond
Pomegranate Bistro
18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
sauteed peppers and onions, black beans, cilantro, scrambled eggs, queso fresco, salsa, guacamole on side
More about The Matador - Redmond
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador - Redmond
7824 NE Leary Way, Redmond
|Burrito
|$13.00
|Burritos Ultimos
|$17.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.