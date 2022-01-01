Caesar salad in Redmond
Redmond restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about JJ Mahoney's
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
JJ Mahoney's
8932 161st Ave NE, Redmond
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$19.00
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
More about Pomegranate Bistro
Pomegranate Bistro
18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
|1/2 Caesar Salad
|$6.00
More about Prime Steakhouse
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Prime Steakhouse
16330 Cleveland St, Redmond
|1/2 Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romain hearts, house caesar dressing, garlic crouton, shaved pecorino romano cheese and anchovy
|Full Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Romain hearts, house caesar dressing, garlic crouton, shaved pecorino romano cheese and anchovy