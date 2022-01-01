Cake in Redmond
Redmond restaurants that serve cake
More about Pomegranate Bistro
Pomegranate Bistro
18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND
|Coconut Cake
|Birthday Cake Macaron
|Carrot Cake
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
SMOOTHIES
Mercurys Coffee Co.
17980 Redmond Way, Redmond
|Birthday Cake - Blended
More about Five Stones Coffee Co
Five Stones Coffee Co
8102 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond
|Chocolate Lavender Bundt Cake
|$3.50
More about Bai Tong Thai
Bai Tong Thai
14804 NE 24th St., Redmond
|Thai Fish Cake (Tod Mun Pla)
|$12.95
Homemade, fried fishcakes, served with a cucumber plum sauce, topped with crushed peanuts on the side.
More about Blazing Bagels - Redmond
Blazing Bagels - Redmond
6975 176th Ave NE, Redmond
|Apple Sweet Cake Bar
|$2.95
Apple Sweet Cake, Individual Bar
More about Prime Steakhouse
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Prime Steakhouse
16330 Cleveland St, Redmond
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$8.50
Decadent flourless chocolate cake, bourbon caramel sauce and served with vanilla ice cream.
|Crab Cakes
|$25.00
2 Dungeness crab cakes served with saffron citrus aioli and a baby arugula-shallot-caper salad