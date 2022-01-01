Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Redmond

Go
Redmond restaurants
Toast

Redmond restaurants that serve cake

Pomegranate Bistro image

 

Pomegranate Bistro

18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Cake
Birthday Cake Macaron
Carrot Cake
More about Pomegranate Bistro
Mercurys Coffee Co. image

SMOOTHIES

Mercurys Coffee Co.

17980 Redmond Way, Redmond

Avg 4.6 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Birthday Cake - Blended
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Five Stones Coffee Co image

 

Five Stones Coffee Co

8102 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lavender Bundt Cake$3.50
More about Five Stones Coffee Co
Item pic

 

Bai Tong Thai

14804 NE 24th St., Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Fish Cake (Tod Mun Pla)$12.95
Homemade, fried fishcakes, served with a cucumber plum sauce, topped with crushed peanuts on the side.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Item pic

 

Blazing Bagels - Redmond

6975 176th Ave NE, Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Sweet Cake Bar$2.95
Apple Sweet Cake, Individual Bar
More about Blazing Bagels - Redmond
51814ccf-5ade-4b3e-b1ca-d15f5e75acb2 image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Prime Steakhouse

16330 Cleveland St, Redmond

Avg 4.2 (1385 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.50
Decadent flourless chocolate cake, bourbon caramel sauce and served with vanilla ice cream.
Crab Cakes$25.00
2 Dungeness crab cakes served with saffron citrus aioli and a baby arugula-shallot-caper salad
More about Prime Steakhouse
Mercurys Coffee Co. image

 

Mercurys Coffee Co.

23532 NE Redmond-Fall City Rd, Redmond

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Birthday Cake - Blended
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Redmond

Stew

Reuben

Crab Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken

Caesar Salad

Fudge

Sliders

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Redmond to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston