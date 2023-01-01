Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Redmond

Redmond restaurants
Redmond restaurants that serve carne asada

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cow Burger Bar - Redmond

16325 Cleveland Street, Redmond

Avg 4 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Fries$14.00
More about Tipsy Cow Burger Bar - Redmond
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - Redmond

7824 NE Leary Way, Redmond

Avg 4.3 (3292 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Sandwich$17.50
Grilled marinated steak, French fried onions, serrano slaw, roasted poblano, pico de gallo, chimichurri mayo. Served with chipotle-garlic salt seasoned French Fries.
Skirt Steak- Carne Asada$25.00
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro
Ribeye- Carne Asada$28.00
8oz of marinated skirt steak charbroiled to perfection. Served with chile achiote rice, Mexican black beans, charred red bell and jalapeno peppers and street style fire roasted corn topped with cotija cheese.
More about The Matador - Redmond

