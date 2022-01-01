Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad in
Redmond
/
Redmond
/
Chicken Salad
Redmond restaurants that serve chicken salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
JJ Mahoney's
8932 161st Ave NE, Redmond
Avg 4.5
(1687 reviews)
Chicken Caesar Salad
$14.00
More about JJ Mahoney's
Pomegranate Bistro
18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND
No reviews yet
Chipotle Chicken Salad
$23.00
More about Pomegranate Bistro
