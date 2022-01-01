Chicken tenders in Redmond
Redmond restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about JJ Mahoney's
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
JJ Mahoney's
8932 161st Ave NE, Redmond
|Chicken Breast Strips
|$16.00
With Fries and side of Honey Mustard
More about Tipsy Cow Burger Bar
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tipsy Cow Burger Bar
16325 Cleveland Street, Redmond
|KIDS Chicken Strips
|$7.50
|ADULT Chicken Strips (5 strips, fries)
|$11.00
More about Pomegranate Bistro
Pomegranate Bistro
18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND
|Kid Chicken Tender Meal
|$14.00
More about Prime Steakhouse
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Prime Steakhouse
16330 Cleveland St, Redmond
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
Served with either fries or mixed fruit.