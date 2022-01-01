Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Redmond

Redmond restaurants
Redmond restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Chicken Breast Strips image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

JJ Mahoney's

8932 161st Ave NE, Redmond

Avg 4.5 (1687 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Breast Strips$16.00
With Fries and side of Honey Mustard
More about JJ Mahoney's
Tipsy Cow Burger Bar image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cow Burger Bar

16325 Cleveland Street, Redmond

Avg 4 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS Chicken Strips$7.50
ADULT Chicken Strips (5 strips, fries)$11.00
More about Tipsy Cow Burger Bar
Pomegranate Bistro image

 

Pomegranate Bistro

18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Chicken Tender Meal$14.00
More about Pomegranate Bistro
Prime Steakhouse image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Prime Steakhouse

16330 Cleveland St, Redmond

Avg 4.2 (1385 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$8.00
Served with either fries or mixed fruit.
More about Prime Steakhouse
Lunchbox Redmond image

 

Lunchbox Redmond

7325 166th Ave F142, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Strips & Fries$9.95
More about Lunchbox Redmond

