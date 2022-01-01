Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Redmond

Redmond restaurants
Redmond restaurants that serve chicken wraps

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

JJ Mahoney's

8932 161st Ave NE, Redmond

Avg 4.5 (1687 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
More about JJ Mahoney's
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

7824 NE Leary Way, Redmond

Avg 4.3 (3292 reviews)
Takeout
Agave Chicken Wrap$13.00
Agave marinated chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cilantro pepita dressing, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and cotija wrapped in a large tortilla, served with seasoned French fries.
More about The Matador
Bai Tong Thai

14804 NE 24th St., Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wrap (Gai Hor Bai Toey)$12.95
Wrapped in a pandan leaf and fried in hot oil, these delectable, bite-sized chicken pieces are a traditional Thai favorite. Served with a special homemade sweet sauce for dipping.
More about Bai Tong Thai
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger

7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond

Avg 4.4 (1832 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Lettuce Wrap$12.00
Stir fried ground chicken breast, Shiitake mushrooms and fresh ground ginger. Served with lettuce for wrapping.
More about Thai Ginger

