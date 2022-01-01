Chicken wraps in Redmond
Redmond restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about JJ Mahoney's
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
JJ Mahoney's
8932 161st Ave NE, Redmond
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$16.00
More about The Matador
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
7824 NE Leary Way, Redmond
|Agave Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Agave marinated chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cilantro pepita dressing, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and cotija wrapped in a large tortilla, served with seasoned French fries.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Bai Tong Thai
14804 NE 24th St., Redmond
|Chicken Wrap (Gai Hor Bai Toey)
|$12.95
Wrapped in a pandan leaf and fried in hot oil, these delectable, bite-sized chicken pieces are a traditional Thai favorite. Served with a special homemade sweet sauce for dipping.
More about Thai Ginger
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Ginger
7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond
|Chicken Lettuce Wrap
|$12.00
Stir fried ground chicken breast, Shiitake mushrooms and fresh ground ginger. Served with lettuce for wrapping.
