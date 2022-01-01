Chili in Redmond
Bai Tong Thai
14804 NE 24th St., Redmond
|Chili Fried Rice
|$15.95
Following the traditional Thai recipe, this dish features the essence of Thai chilies, basil and bell peppers in hot oil before adding jasmine rice and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.
|Deep Fried Trout With Sweet Chili Sauce (Pla Tod Rard Prik)
|$23.95
Thai for "fried fish with chili sauce" this deep-fried whole trout is sauteed with a sweet and tangy sauce made with tamarind, chilis, basil, bell peppers, and garlic.
|Chili Powder
Thai Ginger
7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond
|Green Beans Chili Sauce
Green beans flash fried then stir-fried in our house roasted chili sauce with red bell peppers and Thai basil.
