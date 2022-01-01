Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Redmond
/
Redmond
/
Chips And Salsa
Redmond restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Pomegranate Bistro
18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND
No reviews yet
HH Chips & Salsa
$6.00
More about Pomegranate Bistro
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador - Redmond
7824 NE Leary Way, Redmond
Avg 4.3
(3292 reviews)
Chips & Salsa
$4.50
TP Chips & Salsa
$3.50
More about The Matador - Redmond
Browse other tasty dishes in Redmond
Chai Lattes
Coconut Ice Cream
Wonton Soup
Thai Salad
Chicken Curry
Hummus
Pork Belly
Clams
More near Redmond to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(613 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.2
(61 restaurants)
Kirkland
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Issaquah
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Bothell
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Woodinville
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Renton
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Sammamish
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Mercer Island
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(613 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(911 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(381 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(566 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(304 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston