Chocolate croissants in Redmond

Redmond restaurants
Redmond restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Five Stones Coffee Co image

 

Five Stones Coffee Co

8102 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
More about Five Stones Coffee Co
Mercurys Coffee Co. image

SMOOTHIES

Mercurys Coffee Co.

17634 NE Union Hill Rd, Redmond

Avg 4.6 (406 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.95
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.

