Cookies in Redmond

Redmond restaurants
Redmond restaurants that serve cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Homegrown - Redmond

7841 Leary Way NE, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
GF Oatmeal Cookie$3.50
More about Homegrown - Redmond
Tipsy Cow Burger Bar image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cow Burger Bar

16325 Cleveland Street, Redmond

Avg 4 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies and Cream$7.00
Cookies and Cream w/ Godiva Liqueur$13.00
More about Tipsy Cow Burger Bar
Pomegranate Bistro image

 

Pomegranate Bistro

18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ginger Molasses Sandwich Cookie$7.00
4 Mini Ginger Molasses Cookies$5.00
Kid's Cookie$1.50
More about Pomegranate Bistro
Five Stones Coffee Co image

 

Five Stones Coffee Co

8102 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Housemade Cookies
More about Five Stones Coffee Co
Item pic

 

Blazing Bagels - Redmond

6975 176th Ave NE, Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Snickerdoodle Cookie$2.75
Homemade Cookie
M&M Cookie$2.75
Homemade Cookie
Ginger Molasses Cookie$2.75
Homemade Cookie
More about Blazing Bagels - Redmond
Mercurys Coffee Co. image

SMOOTHIES

Mercurys Coffee Co.

17634 NE Union Hill Rd, Redmond

Avg 4.6 (406 reviews)
Takeout
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$5.95
M & M Cookie$5.95
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.

