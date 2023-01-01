Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissant sandwiches in
Redmond
/
Redmond
/
Croissant Sandwiches
Redmond restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Redmond-Fall City
23532 NE Redmond-Fall City Rd, Redmond
Avg 4.5
(36 reviews)
Croissant Sandwich
$5.95
More about Mercurys Coffee Co. - Redmond-Fall City
SMOOTHIES
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Redmond Way
17980 Redmond Way, Redmond
Avg 4.6
(406 reviews)
Croissant Sandwich
$5.95
More about Mercurys Coffee Co. - Redmond Way
Browse other tasty dishes in Redmond
French Toast
Cheesecake
Fritters
Chicken Curry
Mango Sticky Rice
Sausage Rolls
Fish And Chips
Mac And Cheese
More near Redmond to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(730 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.3
(72 restaurants)
Kirkland
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Issaquah
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Bothell
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Renton
Avg 4.1
(25 restaurants)
Woodinville
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Sammamish
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Mercer Island
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(730 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Oak Harbor
No reviews yet
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1026 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(463 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(636 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(158 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(365 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston