Enchiladas in Redmond
Redmond restaurants that serve enchiladas
Pomegranate Bistro
18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND
|Seafood Enchiladas
|$29.00
The Matador - Redmond
7824 NE Leary Way, Redmond
|Enchiladas Divorciadas
|$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
|Al Pastor Enchiladas
|$0.00
Version of a classic Mexican pork dish. Pork marinated in chiles, spices, and onion is grilled with pineapple and served in corn tortillas with roasted poblano crema and jack cheese. The enchiladas are then topped with our spicy arbol salsa and served with rice & beans
|Shredded Beef Enchiladas
|$0.00
Medium and smoky salsa roja,
shredded braised beef birria, flour tortillas