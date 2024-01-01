Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Redmond

Go
Redmond restaurants
Toast

Redmond restaurants that serve enchiladas

Pomegranate Bistro image

 

Pomegranate Bistro

18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Enchiladas$29.00
More about Pomegranate Bistro
Enchiladas Divorciadas image

 

The Matador - Redmond

7824 NE Leary Way, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Divorciadas$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
Al Pastor Enchiladas$0.00
Version of a classic Mexican pork dish. Pork marinated in chiles, spices, and onion is grilled with pineapple and served in corn tortillas with roasted poblano crema and jack cheese. The enchiladas are then topped with our spicy arbol salsa and served with rice & beans
Shredded Beef Enchiladas$0.00
Medium and smoky salsa roja,
shredded braised beef birria, flour tortillas
More about The Matador - Redmond

Browse other tasty dishes in Redmond

Squid

Coconut Ice Cream

Calamari

Beef Soup

Cake

Pasta Salad

Fudge

Cucumber Salad

Map

More near Redmond to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (882 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (90 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (882 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston