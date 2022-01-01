Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Redmond

Redmond restaurants
Toast

Redmond restaurants that serve fried rice

Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

14804 NE 24th St., Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Fried Rice$15.95
Following the traditional Thai recipe, this dish features the essence of Thai chilies, basil and bell peppers in hot oil before adding jasmine rice and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.
L Yellow Curry Fried Rice$12.95
This fried rice dish infuses jasmine rice with Indian yellow curry flavor and adds pineapple, cashew nuts, and onions.
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
A popular Thai variation on fried rice, this dish adds pineapple pieces and includes stir-fried jasmine rice, egg, and a mix of white onions, tomatoes, and assorted vegetables.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger

7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond

Avg 4.4 (1832 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Basil Fried Rice$4.00
Crab Fried Rice$22.00
Our famous stir-fried steamed Thai jasmine white rice with fresh Red Rock Crab leg and claw meats, snow peas, onions, tomatoes and egg. Perfect with a squeeze of lime!
Fried Rice
Stir-fried steamed jasmine white rice with broccoli, onion, tomatoes and egg. ($1 extra for brown rice)
More about Thai Ginger
Item pic

 

Dong Ting Chun Redmond

7425 166th ave NE STE C230, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
扬州炒饭 Yeung Chow Fried Rice$12.99
More about Dong Ting Chun Redmond

