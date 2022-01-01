Fried rice in Redmond
Redmond restaurants that serve fried rice
Bai Tong Thai
14804 NE 24th St., Redmond
|Chili Fried Rice
|$15.95
Following the traditional Thai recipe, this dish features the essence of Thai chilies, basil and bell peppers in hot oil before adding jasmine rice and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.
|L Yellow Curry Fried Rice
|$12.95
This fried rice dish infuses jasmine rice with Indian yellow curry flavor and adds pineapple, cashew nuts, and onions.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.95
A popular Thai variation on fried rice, this dish adds pineapple pieces and includes stir-fried jasmine rice, egg, and a mix of white onions, tomatoes, and assorted vegetables.
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Ginger
7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond
|Basil Fried Rice
|$4.00
|Crab Fried Rice
|$22.00
Our famous stir-fried steamed Thai jasmine white rice with fresh Red Rock Crab leg and claw meats, snow peas, onions, tomatoes and egg. Perfect with a squeeze of lime!
|Fried Rice
Stir-fried steamed jasmine white rice with broccoli, onion, tomatoes and egg. ($1 extra for brown rice)