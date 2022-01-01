Garlic chicken in Redmond
Redmond restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about Bai Tong Thai
Bai Tong Thai
14804 NE 24th St., Redmond
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$17.95
Juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside chicken pieces are stir-fried with a honey infused mix of garlic and topped with crisped basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. **Rice is not included**
More about Thai Ginger
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Ginger
7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$15.00
Chicken breast battered and deep-fried, sautéed in a rich garlic sauce, top with crispy basil.
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$15.00
Whole boneless trout deep-fried to a golden brown. Topped with our spicy tamarind sauce, mushroom, bell peppers and sweet basil.