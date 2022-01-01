Kale salad in Redmond
Redmond restaurants that serve kale salad
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tipsy Cow Burger Bar - Redmond
16325 Cleveland Street, Redmond
|Greek Kale Salad
|$13.00
Baby Kale, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Chickpeas, Olives, Citrus Vinaigrette
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador - Redmond
7824 NE Leary Way, Redmond
|Kale & Pomegranate Salad
|$0.00
This is a great autumn salad that isn't too heavy. The kale is complimented by the sweet and smoky honey-chipotle vinaigrette and the salad features roasted butternut squash and fresh pomegranate seeds.