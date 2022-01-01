Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Redmond

Go
Redmond restaurants
Toast

Redmond restaurants that serve kale salad

Tipsy Cow Burger Bar image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cow Burger Bar - Redmond

16325 Cleveland Street, Redmond

Avg 4 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Kale Salad$13.00
Baby Kale, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Chickpeas, Olives, Citrus Vinaigrette
More about Tipsy Cow Burger Bar - Redmond
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - Redmond

7824 NE Leary Way, Redmond

Avg 4.3 (3292 reviews)
Takeout
Kale & Pomegranate Salad$0.00
This is a great autumn salad that isn't too heavy. The kale is complimented by the sweet and smoky honey-chipotle vinaigrette and the salad features roasted butternut squash and fresh pomegranate seeds.
More about The Matador - Redmond

Browse other tasty dishes in Redmond

Squid

Chocolate Cake

Cucumber Salad

Scallops

Chocolate Croissants

Beef Soup

Hot Chocolate

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Redmond to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (933 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (311 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston