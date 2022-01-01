Noodle soup in Redmond
Redmond restaurants that serve noodle soup
Pomegranate Bistro
18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND
|Mama's Big Ol' Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup
|$18.00
chicken, paparadelle pasta, carrots, onion, celery & herbs
Bai Tong Thai
14804 NE 24th St., Redmond
|Glass Noodle Soup
|$12.95
A pleasing combination of light broth, transparent glass noodles (also known as bean thread noodles), seasoned ground pork, mushrooms, white onions, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.95
This bowl of wide rice noodles features meatballs, sliced beef, fresh bean sprouts, and cilantro in a perfectly seasoned broth.