Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Redmond

Go
Redmond restaurants
Toast

Redmond restaurants that serve noodle soup

Pomegranate Bistro image

 

Pomegranate Bistro

18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mama's Big Ol' Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup$18.00
chicken, paparadelle pasta, carrots, onion, celery & herbs
More about Pomegranate Bistro
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

14804 NE 24th St., Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Glass Noodle Soup$12.95
A pleasing combination of light broth, transparent glass noodles (also known as bean thread noodles), seasoned ground pork, mushrooms, white onions, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.
Beef Noodle Soup$15.95
This bowl of wide rice noodles features meatballs, sliced beef, fresh bean sprouts, and cilantro in a perfectly seasoned broth.
More about Bai Tong Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Redmond

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Scallops

Prawns

Calamari

Nachos

Croissants

Beef Noodles

Fudge Brownies

Map

More near Redmond to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston