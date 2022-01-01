Prawns in Redmond
Redmond restaurants that serve prawns
More about JJ Mahoney's
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
JJ Mahoney's
8932 161st Ave NE, Redmond
|Bacon Wrapped Prawns
|$17.00
Six Jumbo Prawns wrapped in Apple Smoked Bacon with House Garlic Aioli
More about The Matador
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
7824 NE Leary Way, Redmond
|Haba Prawns
|$11.50
Fiery creamy roasted habanero sauce over pan seared shrimp, jalapeno corn cake, topped with pickled onions and cilantro (gf)
More about Bai Tong Thai
Bai Tong Thai
14804 NE 24th St., Redmond
|Pineapple Prawn Curry
|$18.50
This dish features pineapple with succulent peeled prawns in our spicy red curry. **Rice is not included**
More about Prime Steakhouse
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Prime Steakhouse
16330 Cleveland St, Redmond
|Seared Scallops and Prawns
|$38.00
Spiced brown sugar bourbon glaze, saffron/arugula/fennel slaw, creamy white cheddar polenta.
More about Thai Ginger
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Ginger
7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond
|Garlic Prawns
|$19.00
Sautéed prawns with fresh garlic, black pepper and cilantro. Served on a bed of steamed broccoli.
|Angel Prawns
|$12.00
Prawns wrapped in egg noodles and deep-fried to golden brown. Served with sriracha sauce.
|Satay Prawns
|$13.00
Barbecued Prawns marinated in coconut milk and a mixture of Thai spices. Served with our famous peanut sauce and cucumber salad.