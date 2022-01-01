Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Redmond

Redmond restaurants
Redmond restaurants that serve prawns

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

JJ Mahoney's

8932 161st Ave NE, Redmond

Avg 4.5 (1687 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Wrapped Prawns$17.00
Six Jumbo Prawns wrapped in Apple Smoked Bacon with House Garlic Aioli
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

7824 NE Leary Way, Redmond

Avg 4.3 (3292 reviews)
Takeout
Haba Prawns$11.50
Fiery creamy roasted habanero sauce over pan seared shrimp, jalapeno corn cake, topped with pickled onions and cilantro (gf)
Bai Tong Thai

14804 NE 24th St., Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Prawn Curry$18.50
This dish features pineapple with succulent peeled prawns in our spicy red curry. **Rice is not included**
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Prime Steakhouse

16330 Cleveland St, Redmond

Avg 4.2 (1385 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Scallops and Prawns$38.00
Spiced brown sugar bourbon glaze, saffron/arugula/fennel slaw, creamy white cheddar polenta.
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger

7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond

Avg 4.4 (1832 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Prawns$19.00
Sautéed prawns with fresh garlic, black pepper and cilantro. Served on a bed of steamed broccoli.
Angel Prawns$12.00
Prawns wrapped in egg noodles and deep-fried to golden brown. Served with sriracha sauce.
Satay Prawns$13.00
Barbecued Prawns marinated in coconut milk and a mixture of Thai spices. Served with our famous peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Dong Ting Chun Redmond

7425 166th ave NE STE C230, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
火焰干锅香辣虾 Prawn Dry Pot$26.99
老长沙口味大虾 Hunan Style Prawn$28.99
