Pretzels in Redmond

Redmond restaurants
Redmond restaurants that serve pretzels

Blazing Bagels - Redmond

6975 176th Ave NE, Redmond

Takeout
Pretzel Bagel$2.25
Bagel
Cheesy Pretzel Bagel$2.75
Bagel
Northwest Brewing Co

7858 Leary Way, Redmond

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Giant Pretzel$10.00
With Beer Cheese & Stone Ground Mustard
