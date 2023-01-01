Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pretzels in
Redmond
/
Redmond
/
Pretzels
Redmond restaurants that serve pretzels
Blazing Bagels - Redmond
6975 176th Ave NE, Redmond
No reviews yet
Pretzel Bagel
$2.25
Bagel
Cheesy Pretzel Bagel
$2.75
Bagel
More about Blazing Bagels - Redmond
Northwest Brewing Co
7858 Leary Way, Redmond
No reviews yet
Giant Pretzel
$10.00
With Beer Cheese & Stone Ground Mustard
More about Northwest Brewing Co
