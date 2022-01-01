Salmon in Redmond
Redmond restaurants that serve salmon
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
JJ Mahoney's
8932 161st Ave NE, Redmond
|Grilled Salmon
|$22.00
6 oz grilled Salmon topped with champagne butter sauce, sautéed veggies, mashed potatoes, potato roll
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$19.00
Pomegranate Bistro
18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND
|Bob's Favorite Salmon
|$36.00
sesame soy glazed seared wild alaskan salmon fillet, bok choy, jasmine rice, ponzu
Bai Tong Thai
14804 NE 24th St., Redmond
|Salmon Curry
|$20.95
We've combined the best of northwest and Thailand to create this delectable dish of salmon and red curries. **Rice is not included**
|Salmon Garlic Fried Rice
|$18.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried in flavorful garlic, red bell pepper, carrot and green onions. Topped with grilled garlic butter salmon fillet.
|L Salmon Garlic Fried Rice
|$16.50
Jasmine rice stir-fried in flavorful garlic, red bell pepper, carrot and green onions. Topped with grilled garlic butter salmon fillet.
Fire Creek Grill
10402 Willows Road Notheast, Redmond
|Blackened Salmon Tacos
|$15.00
Two blackened salmon tacos, cilantro lime slaw, chipotle sour cream on flour tortillas. Served with your choice of side.
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Ginger
7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond
|Salmon Curry
|$21.00
Wild caught Alaskan Coho salmon in Panang curry cooked with coconut milk, bell pepper and sweet basil.
