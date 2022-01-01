Salmon in Redmond

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

JJ Mahoney's

8932 161st Ave NE, Redmond

Avg 4.5 (1687 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$22.00
6 oz grilled Salmon topped with champagne butter sauce, sautéed veggies, mashed potatoes, potato roll
Salmon Caesar Salad$19.00
More about JJ Mahoney's
Pomegranate Bistro image

 

Pomegranate Bistro

18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bob's Favorite Salmon$36.00
sesame soy glazed seared wild alaskan salmon fillet, bok choy, jasmine rice, ponzu
More about Pomegranate Bistro
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

14804 NE 24th St., Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Curry$20.95
We've combined the best of northwest and Thailand to create this delectable dish of salmon and red curries. **Rice is not included**
Salmon Garlic Fried Rice$18.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried in flavorful garlic, red bell pepper, carrot and green onions. Topped with grilled garlic butter salmon fillet.
L Salmon Garlic Fried Rice$16.50
Jasmine rice stir-fried in flavorful garlic, red bell pepper, carrot and green onions. Topped with grilled garlic butter salmon fillet.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Fire Creek Grill image

 

Fire Creek Grill

10402 Willows Road Notheast, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Tacos$15.00
Two blackened salmon tacos, cilantro lime slaw, chipotle sour cream on flour tortillas. Served with your choice of side.
More about Fire Creek Grill
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger

7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond

Avg 4.4 (1832 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Curry$21.00
Wild caught Alaskan Coho salmon in Panang curry cooked with coconut milk, bell pepper and sweet basil.
Salmon Curry$21.00
Wild caught Alaskan Coho salmon in Panang curry cooked with coconut milk, bell pepper and sweet basil.
More about Thai Ginger

