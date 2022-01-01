Scallops in Redmond
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Prime Steakhouse
16330 Cleveland St, Redmond
|Seared Scallops and Prawns
|$38.00
Spiced brown sugar bourbon glaze, saffron/arugula/fennel slaw, creamy white cheddar polenta.
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Ginger
7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond
|Ginger Scallops
|$23.00
Battered scallops and seasonal vegetables deep fried to perfection then topped with our chef’s special tamarind sauce and sprinkled with fried ginger and basil.
