Scallops in Redmond

Redmond restaurants
Redmond restaurants that serve scallops

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Prime Steakhouse

16330 Cleveland St, Redmond

Avg 4.2 (1385 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Scallops and Prawns$38.00
Spiced brown sugar bourbon glaze, saffron/arugula/fennel slaw, creamy white cheddar polenta.
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger

7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond

Avg 4.4 (1832 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ginger Scallops$23.00
Battered scallops and seasonal vegetables deep fried to perfection then topped with our chef’s special tamarind sauce and sprinkled with fried ginger and basil.
Ginger Scallops$23.00
Battered prawns and seasonal vegetables deep fried to perfection then topped with our chef’s special tamarind sauce and sprinkled with fried ginger and basil.
