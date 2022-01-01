Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Redmond

Redmond restaurants
Redmond restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

JJ Mahoney's

8932 161st Ave NE, Redmond

Avg 4.5 (1687 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baja Tacos w/Chicken$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro Lime Sauce, Dressed Greens
w/ Steak or Cod +$3
Baja Tacos w/Crispy Cod$18.00
Fresh Pacific cod fried in our Harp beer batter in 3 warm corn tortillas with avocado, Pico de Gallo, cilantro lime sauce
More about JJ Mahoney's
Juan's Wild Alaskan Rockfish Tacos image

 

Pomegranate Bistro

18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco 2 Days (Tues & Wed Only)
Fresh Selections every Tuesday & Wednesday
Juan's Wild Alaskan Rockfish Tacos$20.00
dos corn tortillas, molcajete salsa, creamy chipotle salsa, cabbage, queso fresco, guacamole, new mexico chile-spiced tortilla chips, & lime crema
More about Pomegranate Bistro
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

7824 NE Leary Way, Redmond

Avg 4.3 (3292 reviews)
Takeout
Familia Street Tacos for 4$42.00
Four small corn tortillas per person (16), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.
Chicken Tinga Street Tacos
Tinga was first developed in the Mexican state of Puebla and is a savory stew of chipotle peppers, tomatoes, and shredded chicken. Our take on this authentic dish balances the smokey and spicy chipotle flavors with fruity peach tomatillo salsa and sweet & sour pickled onions.
Familia Traditional Tacos for 4$46.00
Three large tortillas per person-choice of corn or flour (12), shredded lettuce, tomatillo salsa, garlic crema, fresh pico de gallo, cotija, serrano slaw. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
More about The Matador
Fire Creek Grill image

 

Fire Creek Grill

10402 Willows Road Notheast, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Tacos$15.00
Two blackened salmon tacos, cilantro lime slaw, chipotle sour cream on flour tortillas. Served with your choice of side.
More about Fire Creek Grill
Lunchbox Redmond image

 

Lunchbox Redmond

7325 166th Ave F142, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Godzilla Taco Fries$9.95
More about Lunchbox Redmond

