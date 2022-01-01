Tacos in Redmond
Redmond restaurants that serve tacos
JJ Mahoney's
8932 161st Ave NE, Redmond
|Baja Tacos w/Chicken
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro Lime Sauce, Dressed Greens
w/ Steak or Cod +$3
|Baja Tacos w/Crispy Cod
|$18.00
Fresh Pacific cod fried in our Harp beer batter in 3 warm corn tortillas with avocado, Pico de Gallo, cilantro lime sauce
Pomegranate Bistro
18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND
|Taco 2 Days (Tues & Wed Only)
Fresh Selections every Tuesday & Wednesday
|Juan's Wild Alaskan Rockfish Tacos
|$20.00
dos corn tortillas, molcajete salsa, creamy chipotle salsa, cabbage, queso fresco, guacamole, new mexico chile-spiced tortilla chips, & lime crema
The Matador
7824 NE Leary Way, Redmond
|Familia Street Tacos for 4
|$42.00
Four small corn tortillas per person (16), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.
|Chicken Tinga Street Tacos
Tinga was first developed in the Mexican state of Puebla and is a savory stew of chipotle peppers, tomatoes, and shredded chicken. Our take on this authentic dish balances the smokey and spicy chipotle flavors with fruity peach tomatillo salsa and sweet & sour pickled onions.
|Familia Traditional Tacos for 4
|$46.00
Three large tortillas per person-choice of corn or flour (12), shredded lettuce, tomatillo salsa, garlic crema, fresh pico de gallo, cotija, serrano slaw. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
Fire Creek Grill
10402 Willows Road Notheast, Redmond
|Blackened Salmon Tacos
|$15.00
Two blackened salmon tacos, cilantro lime slaw, chipotle sour cream on flour tortillas. Served with your choice of side.