Thai salad in Redmond

Redmond restaurants
Redmond restaurants that serve thai salad

Bai Tong Thai

14804 NE 24th St., Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Salad$6.50
This salad features fresh leaves of lettuce, carrots, red onions, slices of cucumber and tomato, and a sliced boiled egg, all drizzled with a fresh peanut sauce dressing.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Thai Ginger

7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond

Avg 4.4 (1832 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Ginger Green Salad$10.00
Seasonal mixed green vegetables including cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with ginger dressing.
Thai Ginger Garden Salad$10.00
Seasonal mixed green vegetables including cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with ginger dressing.
More about Thai Ginger

