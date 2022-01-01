Thai salad in Redmond
Redmond restaurants that serve thai salad
Bai Tong Thai
14804 NE 24th St., Redmond
|Thai Salad
|$6.50
This salad features fresh leaves of lettuce, carrots, red onions, slices of cucumber and tomato, and a sliced boiled egg, all drizzled with a fresh peanut sauce dressing.
Thai Ginger
7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond
|Thai Ginger Green Salad
|$10.00
Seasonal mixed green vegetables including cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with ginger dressing.
|Thai Ginger Garden Salad
|$10.00
