Tofu soup in Redmond
Redmond restaurants that serve tofu soup
More about Bai Tong Thai
Bai Tong Thai
14804 NE 24th St., Redmond
|Tofu Soup
|$12.95
A light, flavorful soup made with a clear broth, tofu, seasoned ground pork, mushrooms, white onions, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.
More about Thai Ginger
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Ginger
7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond
|Tofu Soup
Bean thread noodle, Napa cabbage, spinach, celery, onion and soft tofu in a clear broth. (Available with tofu only)
|Tofu Soup
Bean thread noodle, Napa cabbage, spinach, celery, onion and soft tofu in a clear broth. (Available with tofu only)