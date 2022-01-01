Yellow curry in Redmond
Bai Tong Thai
14804 NE 24th St., Redmond
|L Yellow Curry
|$11.95
Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes and onions
|Yellow Curry
|$15.50
Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes and onions.**Rice is not included**
|L Yellow Curry Fried Rice
|$12.95
This fried rice dish infuses jasmine rice with Indian yellow curry flavor and adds pineapple, cashew nuts, and onions.
Thai Ginger
7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond
|COMBO #3 Yellow Curry
|$15.00
|Yellow Curry
Yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, tomato, onions, carrots and potatoes.
|Yellow Curry Fried Rice
Stir-fried steamed jasmine white rice with yellow curry, pineapple, carrots, cabbage, onion, celery and egg. ($1 extra for brown rice)