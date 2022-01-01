Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yellow curry in Redmond

Redmond restaurants
Redmond restaurants that serve yellow curry

Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

14804 NE 24th St., Redmond

Takeout
L Yellow Curry$11.95
Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes and onions
Yellow Curry$15.50
Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes and onions.**Rice is not included**
L Yellow Curry Fried Rice$12.95
This fried rice dish infuses jasmine rice with Indian yellow curry flavor and adds pineapple, cashew nuts, and onions.
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger

7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond

Avg 4.4 (1832 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
COMBO #3 Yellow Curry$15.00
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, tomato, onions, carrots and potatoes.
Yellow Curry Fried Rice
Stir-fried steamed jasmine white rice with yellow curry, pineapple, carrots, cabbage, onion, celery and egg. ($1 extra for brown rice)
