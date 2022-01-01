Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea
Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea
15169 NE 24TH STREET
Location
15169 NE 24TH STREET
REDMOND WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Supreme Dumplings
We proudly deliver moments of joy to our team members, customers and the communities we serve.
Dough Zone - Overlake
Dough Zone Dumpling House was established in Seattle in 2014. The motivation behind the creation of Dough Zone was a desire to bring traditional homemade Chinese comfort food into a modern setting. We specialize in authentic Chinese buns like Q-Bao (Pan Fried Buns), Xiao Long Bao (Soup Dumplings), and a variety of distinct, regional Chinese noodles.
Bai Tong Thai
SERVING AUTHENTIC THAI FOOD
SINCE 1989. Come in and enjoy!
Swish Swish
Delicious, healthy, hot-pot!!