Redondo Beach Brewing Co

Bettolino Kitchen

No reviews yet

Housed inside an unassuming strip mall, Bettolino Kitchen aims to give you an unexpected experience that rivals those of the big guns. Owned and operated by 4th generation South Bay Restaurateurs, Bettolino Kitchen takes a modern spin on dishes you would come to expect in a classic Italian restaurant.

All pastas are homemade, desserts are freshly baked, cocktails are scratch-made and decor is a breath of fresh air. We source local produce whenever possible and have a recycle program in place to help reduce our carbon footprint.

We specialize in California Italian cuisine with homemade pasta and fresh seafood but have something to please everyone on your list.

