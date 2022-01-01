Redondo Beach restaurants you'll love
Redondo Beach's top cuisines
Must-try Redondo Beach restaurants
PIZZA
Pura Vita Redondo Beach
320 S. Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|SAN GENNARO
|$23.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, Italian sausage, fennel, peppers, onions, fennel pollen.*Toppings contain gluten. Cannot be made gluten free*
|Cacio e Pepe
|$23.00
Bucatini, cashew cream, black pepper, parmigiano
|Baked Ricotta
|$12.00
Grilled ciabatta.
Table Manners Food + Social
1611 S. Catalina Ave #150, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Black Garlic Honey Habanero Chicken Sandwich with Fries
|$17.50
Crispy double brined chicken, brushed with black garlic honey habanero sauce, house made pickles, ranch aioli, topped with apple coleslaw. Served with fries.
|Americana Burger with Fries
|$17.95
Dry aged patty, house chedda, pickles, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, social sauce. Served with fries.
|The Kich(e)n Burger with Fries
|$18.95
Dry aged patty, house chedda, pickles,
ranch aioli, red onion jam, bacon two ways. Served with fries.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Avenue Italy Redondo
215 Avenue I, Redondo beach
|Popular items
|Fettuccine Al Limone Con Capesante
|$34.00
Homemade fresh lemon fettuccine, fresh jumbo scallops, in a delicate cream sauce
|Classica Mozzarella Caprese Con Melanzane
|$16.00
Slices of fresh mozzarella, grilled eggplant and fresh tomato served with pesto sauce
|Lasagna Bolognese
|$25.00
Classic lasagna bolognese style, with meat sauce, ricotta cheese and béchamel sauce
PIZZA • SALADS
Locale90 Neapolitan Pizza Market- Redondo Beach
1718 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$15.00
Goat Cheese, Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Basil, Candied Pistachios, Shallot Vinaigrette
|Capricciosa
|$19.00
Cotto Ham, Mushroom, Roasted Artichoke, Gaeta Olives
|Rosie Meatballs
|$12.00
Locally sourced beef and pork, House-made Tomato Sauce
The Burger Spot
1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$6.99
Chicken Breast Filet, mix with buttermilk, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Topped with our special secret sauce.
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Thinly sliced Philly steak mixed with onion, bell pepper, seasoning, mayo, and melted Jack & cheddar cheese.
|Cheeseburger
|$5.99
100% Fresh patty cooked with our special seasoning, American cheese, Crispy Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and our special secret sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Swell Deli
1702 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Beach Blanket
|$12.00
Turkey and brie with roasted garlic aioli, mustard, avocado, tomato, pepperoncini, lettuce, onion and house vinaigrette.
|Bushwood
|$12.00
Turkey, bacon and cheddar with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
|Meatball Parm (HOT SANDWICH)
|$12.00
Beef meatballs and provolone with house marinara, parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
Sweet Wheat
1430 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Mini croissant
|$1.50
Pâte feuilletée
|Chouquettes
|$0.60
Pâte a choux, pearl sugar
|Croissant
|$3.75
Pâte feuilletée
R 10 Social House
179 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Shishito Peppers
|$12.00
|Togarashi-Spiced Fries
|$9.00
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
Good Stuff Restaurant
1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Ortega Tuna Melt
|$13.00
on grilled sourdough with Swiss cheese, fresh tomato, mild chiles & a heaping scoop of tuna
|Mexican Protein
|$14.00
calories 637 protein 64g fat 15g carbs 62g
3 scrambled egg whites over all natural grilled chicken breast, brown rice, black beans, sliced jalapeños, pico de gallo & feta cheese. served with two warm corn tortillas.
|Breakfast Wrap
|$11.50
scrambled eggs, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla with a cup of fresh fruit
SUSHI • RAMEN
Japonica
1304 1/2 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Crispy Rice
|$9.99
Crispy rice, spicy tuna, serrano, japanese pepper, sweet soy glaze
|Rainbow Roll
|$13.99
bluefin tuna, yellowtail, scottish salmon, albacore, kanikama, avocado, cucumber
|California Roll
|$5.99
kanikama, avocado, cucumber
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Gabi James
1810 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
chickpeas, red onion, tomato, radicchio, mahon, pepperoncini, cucumber, sumac sherry vinaigrette
|Papas Fritas
|$9.00
thin cut French fries
|Skirt Steak
|$33.00
herb marinated, arugula salad, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
1914 Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Burgerim Fries
|$2.99
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.79
|Angus Beef
|$6.99
FRENCH FRIES
W's China Bistro
1410 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|General Ws Chicken
|$16.95
Crispy chunks of chicken breast in a savory, pungent sauce with aged black vinegar.
|Broccoli Beef
|$16.95
Flank steak, broccoli florets, cauliflower, carrots, ginger brown sauce.
|Mongolian Beef
|$18.95
Chilis, scallions, bamboo shoots, ginger, rice sticks.
Stuckups - Burgers Fries and Pies
2617 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|The Happy Burger
|$10.00
Ingredients: *Squishy white bun, 1/4 beef patty, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, onions and pickles
|The Skinny Burger
|$13.50
Ingredients: *Squishy white bun, 1/4 beef patty, american cheese, red relish, mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, onions, tomato and pickles
|Waffle French Fries
|$7.00
Our Fries, are Fried in Tallow and Finished with Kosher Salt.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hudson House
514 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Marinated Skirt Steak
|$24.00
Garlic & Truffle Cheese Fries
|Salmon
|$24.00
Creamed Kale & Sunchokes
|Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
Fig Balsamic & Burrata Cheese
PIZZA
Bettolino Kitchen
211 Palos Verdes Blvd, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|California Calamari
|$15.00
Lightly fried calamari & lemon wheels,
served with lemon aioli
|Luca's Pasta
|$7.00
Penne with your choice of Butter, Alfredo or Marinara Sauce
|Rigatoni al Pesto
|$23.00
Rigatoni pasta, free range grilled chicken, Di Stefano burrata, toasted pine nuts, basil - pesto sauce (Sauce contains pine nuts)
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN
Riviera House
1708 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Braised Short Rib, House Polenta and Honey Sriracha Slaw
|$36.00
|Side Salmon
|$10.00
|Double Smash Burger
|$19.00
Panelas Brazil Cuisine
2808 Phelan Ln, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Guarana
|$2.95
Brazil #1 soda, Made From Amazon Rainforest Fruit, Imported from Brazil
|Fitness Plate
|BBQ Plate
|$21.50
The Standing Room Redondo Beach
144 N. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|CASH
|$13.00
|BOK BOK
|$12.00
|CLASSIC
|$11.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rod's Char-broiler
2600 Artesia, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Hot Dog
|$5.75
|#2 Deluxe Char Burger
|$10.25
|Cobb Salad
|$8.35
Kirari West
707 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Veggie Egg Melt
|$8.35
Avocado / Mozzarella / Tomato / Garlic Aioli / Fried Egg
|Bacon Chipotle Egg Melt
|$8.15
Bacon / Cheddar / Honey Chipotle Mayo / Fried egg
|Original Egg Melt
|$8.15
Black forest ham / Cheddar / Homemade tartar sauce / Fried egg
SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN
Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food - Redondo Beach
1252 Beryl St, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Garlic Chicken
|$14.99
|Teri Combo
|$15.99
|Teri Trio
|$18.99
Addi's Darbar
800 Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Gar Nan
|$3.95
|Veg Curry
|$15.50
|Saag Paneer
|$16.50
Rebel Republic Social House
1710 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|The House Burger
|$16.50
Sharp cheddar cheese, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, garlic mustard spread, engligh muffin
|Kids Jr Burger
|$8.00
American Cheese, Fries
|Spiced Seared Salmon Salad
|$20.00
Manchego, Argula, Yougurt Mint dresing, red peppers, avocado, red quinoa
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge
655 N Harbor Dr, Redondo Beach
HT Grill
1701 South Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Meatloaf
|$26.00
|Cheesecake
|$10.00
|Grill Fries
|$6.00
Hennessey's Tavern Group - Redondo
1712 South Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach
- 2