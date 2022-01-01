Redondo Beach restaurants you'll love

Redondo Beach restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Redondo Beach

Redondo Beach's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Indian
Caterers
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Latin American
Must-try Redondo Beach restaurants

Pura Vita Redondo Beach image

PIZZA

Pura Vita Redondo Beach

320 S. Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.8 (133 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SAN GENNARO$23.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, Italian sausage, fennel, peppers, onions, fennel pollen.*Toppings contain gluten. Cannot be made gluten free*
Cacio e Pepe$23.00
Bucatini, cashew cream, black pepper, parmigiano
Baked Ricotta$12.00
Grilled ciabatta.
More about Pura Vita Redondo Beach
Table Manners Food + Social image

 

Table Manners Food + Social

1611 S. Catalina Ave #150, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Black Garlic Honey Habanero Chicken Sandwich with Fries$17.50
Crispy double brined chicken, brushed with black garlic honey habanero sauce, house made pickles, ranch aioli, topped with apple coleslaw. Served with fries.
Americana Burger with Fries$17.95
Dry aged patty, house chedda, pickles, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, social sauce. Served with fries.
The Kich(e)n Burger with Fries$18.95
Dry aged patty, house chedda, pickles,
ranch aioli, red onion jam, bacon two ways. Served with fries.
More about Table Manners Food + Social
Avenue Italy Redondo image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue Italy Redondo

215 Avenue I, Redondo beach

Avg 4.2 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccine Al Limone Con Capesante$34.00
Homemade fresh lemon fettuccine, fresh jumbo scallops, in a delicate cream sauce
Classica Mozzarella Caprese Con Melanzane$16.00
Slices of fresh mozzarella, grilled eggplant and fresh tomato served with pesto sauce
Lasagna Bolognese$25.00
Classic lasagna bolognese style, with meat sauce, ricotta cheese and béchamel sauce
More about Avenue Italy Redondo
Locale90 Neapolitan Pizza Market- Redondo Beach image

PIZZA • SALADS

Locale90 Neapolitan Pizza Market- Redondo Beach

1718 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.1 (673 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Beet Salad$15.00
Goat Cheese, Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Basil, Candied Pistachios, Shallot Vinaigrette
Capricciosa$19.00
Cotto Ham, Mushroom, Roasted Artichoke, Gaeta Olives
Rosie Meatballs$12.00
Locally sourced beef and pork, House-made Tomato Sauce
More about Locale90 Neapolitan Pizza Market- Redondo Beach
The Burger Spot image

 

The Burger Spot

1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Burger$6.99
Chicken Breast Filet, mix with buttermilk, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Topped with our special secret sauce.
Philly Cheesesteak$8.99
Thinly sliced Philly steak mixed with onion, bell pepper, seasoning, mayo, and melted Jack & cheddar cheese.
Cheeseburger$5.99
100% Fresh patty cooked with our special seasoning, American cheese, Crispy Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and our special secret sauce.
More about The Burger Spot
Swell Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Swell Deli

1702 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beach Blanket$12.00
Turkey and brie with roasted garlic aioli, mustard, avocado, tomato, pepperoncini, lettuce, onion and house vinaigrette.
Bushwood$12.00
Turkey, bacon and cheddar with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Meatball Parm (HOT SANDWICH)$12.00
Beef meatballs and provolone with house marinara, parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
More about Swell Deli
Sweet Wheat image

 

Sweet Wheat

1430 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini croissant$1.50
Pâte feuilletée
Chouquettes$0.60
Pâte a choux, pearl sugar
Croissant$3.75
Pâte feuilletée
More about Sweet Wheat
R 10 Social House image

 

R 10 Social House

179 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shishito Peppers$12.00
Togarashi-Spiced Fries$9.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
More about R 10 Social House
Good Stuff Restaurant image

 

Good Stuff Restaurant

1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ortega Tuna Melt$13.00
on grilled sourdough with Swiss cheese, fresh tomato, mild chiles & a heaping scoop of tuna
Mexican Protein$14.00
calories 637 protein 64g fat 15g carbs 62g
3 scrambled egg whites over all natural grilled chicken breast, brown rice, black beans, sliced jalapeños, pico de gallo & feta cheese. served with two warm corn tortillas.
Breakfast Wrap$11.50
scrambled eggs, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla with a cup of fresh fruit
More about Good Stuff Restaurant
Japonica image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Japonica

1304 1/2 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.5 (1154 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Rice$9.99
Crispy rice, spicy tuna, serrano, japanese pepper, sweet soy glaze
Rainbow Roll$13.99
bluefin tuna, yellowtail, scottish salmon, albacore, kanikama, avocado, cucumber
California Roll$5.99
kanikama, avocado, cucumber
More about Japonica
Gabi James image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Gabi James

1810 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.5 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chopped Salad$16.00
chickpeas, red onion, tomato, radicchio, mahon, pepperoncini, cucumber, sumac sherry vinaigrette
Papas Fritas$9.00
thin cut French fries
Skirt Steak$33.00
herb marinated, arugula salad, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano
More about Gabi James
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

1914 Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.6 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burgerim Fries$2.99
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
Angus Beef$6.99
More about BurgerIM
W's China Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

W's China Bistro

1410 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.7 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
General Ws Chicken$16.95
Crispy chunks of chicken breast in a savory, pungent sauce with aged black vinegar.
Broccoli Beef$16.95
Flank steak, broccoli florets, cauliflower, carrots, ginger brown sauce.
Mongolian Beef$18.95
Chilis, scallions, bamboo shoots, ginger, rice sticks.
More about W's China Bistro
Stuckups - Burgers Fries and Pies image

 

Stuckups - Burgers Fries and Pies

2617 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Happy Burger$10.00
Ingredients: *Squishy white bun, 1/4 beef patty, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, onions and pickles
The Skinny Burger$13.50
Ingredients: *Squishy white bun, 1/4 beef patty, american cheese, red relish, mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, onions, tomato and pickles
Waffle French Fries$7.00
Our Fries, are Fried in Tallow and Finished with Kosher Salt.
More about Stuckups - Burgers Fries and Pies
Hudson House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hudson House

514 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.2 (1504 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Marinated Skirt Steak$24.00
Garlic & Truffle Cheese Fries
Salmon$24.00
Creamed Kale & Sunchokes
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Fig Balsamic & Burrata Cheese
More about Hudson House
Bettolino Kitchen image

PIZZA

Bettolino Kitchen

211 Palos Verdes Blvd, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.7 (3242 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
California Calamari$15.00
Lightly fried calamari & lemon wheels,
served with lemon aioli
Luca's Pasta$7.00
Penne with your choice of Butter, Alfredo or Marinara Sauce
Rigatoni al Pesto$23.00
Rigatoni pasta, free range grilled chicken, Di Stefano burrata, toasted pine nuts, basil - pesto sauce (Sauce contains pine nuts)
More about Bettolino Kitchen
Riviera House image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

Riviera House

1708 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.1 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Braised Short Rib, House Polenta and Honey Sriracha Slaw$36.00
Side Salmon$10.00
Double Smash Burger$19.00
More about Riviera House
Panelas Brazil Cuisine image

 

Panelas Brazil Cuisine

2808 Phelan Ln, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guarana$2.95
Brazil #1 soda, Made From Amazon Rainforest Fruit, Imported from Brazil
Fitness Plate
BBQ Plate$21.50
More about Panelas Brazil Cuisine
The Standing Room Redondo Beach image

 

The Standing Room Redondo Beach

144 N. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CASH$13.00
BOK BOK$12.00
CLASSIC$11.00
More about The Standing Room Redondo Beach
Rod's Char-broiler image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rod's Char-broiler

2600 Artesia, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.3 (1415 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Dog$5.75
#2 Deluxe Char Burger$10.25
Cobb Salad$8.35
More about Rod's Char-broiler
Kirari West image

 

Kirari West

707 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.7 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Veggie Egg Melt$8.35
Avocado / Mozzarella / Tomato / Garlic Aioli / Fried Egg
Bacon Chipotle Egg Melt$8.15
Bacon / Cheddar / Honey Chipotle Mayo / Fried egg
Original Egg Melt$8.15
Black forest ham / Cheddar / Homemade tartar sauce / Fried egg
More about Kirari West
Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food - Redondo Beach image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN

Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food - Redondo Beach

1252 Beryl St, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.3 (295 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Chicken$14.99
Teri Combo$15.99
Teri Trio$18.99
More about Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food - Redondo Beach
Addi's Darbar image

 

Addi's Darbar

800 Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.5 (664 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gar Nan$3.95
Veg Curry$15.50
Saag Paneer$16.50
More about Addi's Darbar
Rebel Republic Social House image

 

Rebel Republic Social House

1710 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The House Burger$16.50
Sharp cheddar cheese, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, garlic mustard spread, engligh muffin
Kids Jr Burger$8.00
American Cheese, Fries
Spiced Seared Salmon Salad$20.00
Manchego, Argula, Yougurt Mint dresing, red peppers, avocado, red quinoa
More about Rebel Republic Social House
Mama D’s image

 

Mama D’s

1109 S. PCH, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Minestrone Soup$6.99
More about Mama D’s
Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge

655 N Harbor Dr, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (2339 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge
Georgia's Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Georgia's Lounge

1500 Aviation Blvd, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.8 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Georgia's Lounge
Restaurant banner

 

Ortega 120 RB

1814 s. pacific coast highway, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Ortega 120 RB
HT Grill image

 

HT Grill

1701 South Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatloaf$26.00
Cheesecake$10.00
Grill Fries$6.00
More about HT Grill
Main pic

 

Hennessey's Tavern Group - Redondo

1712 South Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hennessey's Tavern Group - Redondo

