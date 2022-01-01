Redondo Beach American restaurants you'll love

Go
Redondo Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Redondo Beach

Table Manners Food + Social image

 

Table Manners Food + Social

1611 S. Catalina Ave #150, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Kich(e)n Burger with Fries$18.95
Dry aged patty, house chedda, pickles,
ranch aioli, red onion jam, bacon two ways. Served with fries.
Americana Burger with Fries$17.95
Dry aged patty, house chedda, pickles, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, social sauce. Served with fries.
Social Salad$11.95
Spinach, apples, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, smoked balsamic vinaigrette
More about Table Manners Food + Social
R 10 Social House image

 

R 10 Social House

179 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Togarashi-Spiced Fries$9.00
Shishito Peppers$12.00
Truffle Fries$9.00
More about R 10 Social House
Good Stuff Restaurant image

 

Good Stuff Restaurant

1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Two Egg Breakfast with Applewood Smoked Bacon$13.50
choose one of the following: (a) 2 buttermilk, whole wheat-n-honey, or gluten-free pancakes (+$1) OR (b) fresh fruit or chef potatoes & toast or muffins
Adam's Avocado Toast$10.00
fresh avocado spread served on lightly buttered sourdough toast with diced tomatoes, applewood honey bacon, feta cheese, and red pepper flakes. Served with chopped fruit
California Quesadilla$13.75
scrambled eggs, Applewood honey bacon, avocado, mushroom, cheese, tomato, flour tortilla served with pico de gallo, sour cream & fresh fruit
More about Good Stuff Restaurant
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

1914 Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.6 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
Burgerim Fries$2.99
The Cowboy$7.99
More about BurgerIM
Hudson House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hudson House

514 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.2 (1504 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Burger$15.00
Grilled Onions, Bacon, Jarlsberg Cheese, Wild Arugula, Rockenwagner Pretzel Bun
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Fig Balsamic & Burrata Cheese
Street Dog$12.00
Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog, Sauteed Peppers & Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Serrano Peppers. Served with Tater Tots
More about Hudson House
The Standing Room Redondo Beach image

 

The Standing Room Redondo Beach

144 N. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CLASSIC$11.00
FRIES$5.00
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$7.00
More about The Standing Room Redondo Beach
Rod's Char-broiler image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rod's Char-broiler

2600 Artesia, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.3 (1415 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Dog$5.75
#2 Deluxe Char Burger$10.25
Cobb Salad$8.35
More about Rod's Char-broiler
Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge

655 N Harbor Dr, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (2339 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Redondo Beach

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Calamari

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Redondo Beach to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston