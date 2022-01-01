Redondo Beach breakfast spots you'll love
Table Manners Food + Social
1611 S. Catalina Ave #150, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|The Kich(e)n Burger with Fries
|$18.95
Dry aged patty, house chedda, pickles,
ranch aioli, red onion jam, bacon two ways. Served with fries.
|Americana Burger with Fries
|$17.95
Dry aged patty, house chedda, pickles, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, social sauce. Served with fries.
|Social Salad
|$11.95
Spinach, apples, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, smoked balsamic vinaigrette
Good Stuff Restaurant
1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Two Egg Breakfast with Applewood Smoked Bacon
|$13.50
choose one of the following: (a) 2 buttermilk, whole wheat-n-honey, or gluten-free pancakes (+$1) OR (b) fresh fruit or chef potatoes & toast or muffins
|Adam's Avocado Toast
|$10.00
fresh avocado spread served on lightly buttered sourdough toast with diced tomatoes, applewood honey bacon, feta cheese, and red pepper flakes. Served with chopped fruit
|California Quesadilla
|$13.75
scrambled eggs, Applewood honey bacon, avocado, mushroom, cheese, tomato, flour tortilla served with pico de gallo, sour cream & fresh fruit