Redondo Beach burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Redondo Beach
More about The Burger Spot
The Burger Spot
1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$6.99
Chicken Breast Filet, mix with buttermilk, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Topped with our special secret sauce.
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Thinly sliced Philly steak mixed with onion, bell pepper, seasoning, mayo, and melted Jack & cheddar cheese.
|Cheeseburger
|$5.99
100% Fresh patty cooked with our special seasoning, American cheese, Crispy Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and our special secret sauce.
More about Good Stuff Restaurant
Good Stuff Restaurant
1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Two Egg Breakfast with Applewood Smoked Bacon
|$13.50
choose one of the following: (a) 2 buttermilk, whole wheat-n-honey, or gluten-free pancakes (+$1) OR (b) fresh fruit or chef potatoes & toast or muffins
|Adam's Avocado Toast
|$10.00
fresh avocado spread served on lightly buttered sourdough toast with diced tomatoes, applewood honey bacon, feta cheese, and red pepper flakes. Served with chopped fruit
|California Quesadilla
|$13.75
scrambled eggs, Applewood honey bacon, avocado, mushroom, cheese, tomato, flour tortilla served with pico de gallo, sour cream & fresh fruit
More about BurgerIM
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
1914 Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.79
|Burgerim Fries
|$2.99
|The Cowboy
|$7.99
More about Stuckups - Burgers Fries and Pies
Stuckups - Burgers Fries and Pies
2617 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|The Happy Burger
|$10.00
Ingredients: *Squishy white bun, 1/4 beef patty, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, onions and pickles
|The Skinny Burger
|$13.50
Ingredients: *Squishy white bun, 1/4 beef patty, american cheese, red relish, mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, onions, tomato and pickles
|Waffle French Fries
|$7.00
Our Fries, are Fried in Tallow and Finished with Kosher Salt.
More about The Standing Room Redondo Beach
The Standing Room Redondo Beach
144 N. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|CLASSIC
|$11.00
|FRIES
|$5.00
|BRUSSELS SPROUTS
|$7.00