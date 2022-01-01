Redondo Beach burger restaurants you'll love

The Burger Spot image

 

The Burger Spot

1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Burger$6.99
Chicken Breast Filet, mix with buttermilk, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Topped with our special secret sauce.
Philly Cheesesteak$8.99
Thinly sliced Philly steak mixed with onion, bell pepper, seasoning, mayo, and melted Jack & cheddar cheese.
Cheeseburger$5.99
100% Fresh patty cooked with our special seasoning, American cheese, Crispy Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and our special secret sauce.
More about The Burger Spot
Good Stuff Restaurant image

 

Good Stuff Restaurant

1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Two Egg Breakfast with Applewood Smoked Bacon$13.50
choose one of the following: (a) 2 buttermilk, whole wheat-n-honey, or gluten-free pancakes (+$1) OR (b) fresh fruit or chef potatoes & toast or muffins
Adam's Avocado Toast$10.00
fresh avocado spread served on lightly buttered sourdough toast with diced tomatoes, applewood honey bacon, feta cheese, and red pepper flakes. Served with chopped fruit
California Quesadilla$13.75
scrambled eggs, Applewood honey bacon, avocado, mushroom, cheese, tomato, flour tortilla served with pico de gallo, sour cream & fresh fruit
More about Good Stuff Restaurant
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

1914 Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.6 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
Burgerim Fries$2.99
The Cowboy$7.99
More about BurgerIM
Stuckups - Burgers Fries and Pies image

 

Stuckups - Burgers Fries and Pies

2617 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Happy Burger$10.00
Ingredients: *Squishy white bun, 1/4 beef patty, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, onions and pickles
The Skinny Burger$13.50
Ingredients: *Squishy white bun, 1/4 beef patty, american cheese, red relish, mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, onions, tomato and pickles
Waffle French Fries$7.00
Our Fries, are Fried in Tallow and Finished with Kosher Salt.
More about Stuckups - Burgers Fries and Pies
The Standing Room Redondo Beach image

 

The Standing Room Redondo Beach

144 N. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CLASSIC$11.00
FRIES$5.00
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$7.00
More about The Standing Room Redondo Beach
Rod's Char-broiler image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rod's Char-broiler

2600 Artesia, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.3 (1415 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Dog$5.75
#2 Deluxe Char Burger$10.25
Cobb Salad$8.35
More about Rod's Char-broiler

