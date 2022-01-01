Redondo Beach Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Redondo Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Redondo Beach

Pura Vita Redondo Beach image

PIZZA

Pura Vita Redondo Beach

320 S. Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.8 (133 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carbonara$23.00
Spaghetti, avocado egg and macadamia romano cream, shiitake bacon
Pomodoro$18.00
Spaghetti, tomato, basil, fresh cashew ricotta
Polpettine$11.00
Lentil mushroom meatballs, marinara, macadamia parmigiano
More about Pura Vita Redondo Beach
Avenue Italy Redondo image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue Italy Redondo

215 Avenue I, Redondo beach

Avg 4.2 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frittura Di Calamari$19.00
Fried calamari served with spicy tomato sauce
Spaghetti Alla Bolognese$23.00
Spaghetti with a traditional slow cooked meat sauce
Fettuccine Al Bardo$22.00
Fettuccine pasta with creamy garlic, pecorino and parmigiano cheese
More about Avenue Italy Redondo
Bettolino Kitchen image

PIZZA

Bettolino Kitchen

211 Palos Verdes Blvd, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.7 (3242 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Rigatoni al Pesto$23.00
Rigatoni pasta, free range grilled chicken, Di Stefano burrata, toasted pine nuts, basil - pesto sauce (Sauce contains pine nuts)
Tagliatelle Bolognese$24.00
Ribbon pasta, grass fed ground beef, Berkshire ground pork, white wine, pureed tomatoes, parmesan - cream sauce
Lasagna Carciofi$24.00
Pasta sheets, shredded chicken, spinach, artichoke, ricotta, parmesan-cream sauce, crispy spinach
More about Bettolino Kitchen
Mama D’s image

 

Mama D’s

1109 S. PCH, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Minestrone Soup$6.99
More about Mama D’s

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Redondo Beach

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Calamari

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Redondo Beach to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston