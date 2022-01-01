Redondo Beach Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Redondo Beach
More about Pura Vita Redondo Beach
PIZZA
Pura Vita Redondo Beach
320 S. Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Carbonara
|$23.00
Spaghetti, avocado egg and macadamia romano cream, shiitake bacon
|Pomodoro
|$18.00
Spaghetti, tomato, basil, fresh cashew ricotta
|Polpettine
|$11.00
Lentil mushroom meatballs, marinara, macadamia parmigiano
More about Avenue Italy Redondo
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Avenue Italy Redondo
215 Avenue I, Redondo beach
|Popular items
|Frittura Di Calamari
|$19.00
Fried calamari served with spicy tomato sauce
|Spaghetti Alla Bolognese
|$23.00
Spaghetti with a traditional slow cooked meat sauce
|Fettuccine Al Bardo
|$22.00
Fettuccine pasta with creamy garlic, pecorino and parmigiano cheese
More about Bettolino Kitchen
PIZZA
Bettolino Kitchen
211 Palos Verdes Blvd, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Rigatoni al Pesto
|$23.00
Rigatoni pasta, free range grilled chicken, Di Stefano burrata, toasted pine nuts, basil - pesto sauce (Sauce contains pine nuts)
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$24.00
Ribbon pasta, grass fed ground beef, Berkshire ground pork, white wine, pureed tomatoes, parmesan - cream sauce
|Lasagna Carciofi
|$24.00
Pasta sheets, shredded chicken, spinach, artichoke, ricotta, parmesan-cream sauce, crispy spinach