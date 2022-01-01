Carrot cake in Redondo Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Redondo Beach restaurants that serve carrot cake
Perfect Storm - 1611 S. Catalina Ave Ste #150
1611 S. Catalina Ave #150, Redondo Beach
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$9.00
*Contains Nuts
More about Perfect Storm - 1611 S. Catalina Ave Ste #150
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Swell Deli
1702 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach
Avg 4.6
(140 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$3.50
More about Swell Deli
