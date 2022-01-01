Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Redondo Beach

Redondo Beach restaurants
Redondo Beach restaurants that serve coleslaw

Main pic

 

Perfect Storm - 1611 S. Catalina Ave Ste #150

1611 S. Catalina Ave #150, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw$4.95
More about Perfect Storm - 1611 S. Catalina Ave Ste #150
Swell Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Swell Deli

1702 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$4.00
Sweet & tangy house-made horseradish coleslaw.
More about Swell Deli

