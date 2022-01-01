Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Redondo Beach

Redondo Beach restaurants
Redondo Beach restaurants that serve fajitas

Blackened Shrimp Fajita Salad image

 

Good Stuff Restaurant

1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Shrimp Fajita Salad$14.00
sautéed blackened shrimp, bell peppers and onions served over romaine tossed with Spanish rice, black beans, tortilla strips, and diced tomatoes, and Italian dressing - topped with fresh guacamole
Fabulous Fitness Fajitas$16.50
calories 505 protein 58g fat 7g carbs 6g 6oz all natural chicken breast, fresh grilled peppers, tomatoes, and onions, black beans and two warm corn tortillas
Rod's Char-broiler image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rod's Char-broiler

2600 Artesia, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.3 (1415 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas Burrito$9.95
