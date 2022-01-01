Fish tacos in Redondo Beach

Redondo Beach restaurants that serve fish tacos

Good Stuff Restaurant

1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102, Redondo Beach

Baja Fish Tacos$13.00
deep fried beer battered cod with cabbage, pico de gallo & white sauce in whole wheat tortillas. served with brown rice & black beans. available with grilled barramundi.
