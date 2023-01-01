Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flan in
Redondo Beach
/
Redondo Beach
/
Flan
Redondo Beach restaurants that serve flan
Havana Mania
3615 Inglewood Ave, Redondo Beach
No reviews yet
Flan
$8.50
Homemade Flan
More about Havana Mania
SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES
Panelas Brazil Cuisine
2808 Phelan Ln, Redondo Beach
Avg 4.6
(1015 reviews)
Milk Flan
$4.00
Coconut Flan
$4.90
More about Panelas Brazil Cuisine
