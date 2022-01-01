Fried chicken sandwiches in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Table Manners Food + Social
1611 S. Catalina Ave #150, Redondo Beach
|Nashville Style Hot Chicken Sandwich with Fries
|$17.50
Nashville style crispy chicken, served with house made pickles, coleslaw and ranch aioli.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Fries
|$16.50
Roasted sliced chicken, ranch aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles and topped with house guacamole. Served with fries.
|Black Garlic Honey Habanero Chicken Sandwich with Fries
|$17.50
Crispy double brined chicken, brushed with black garlic honey habanero sauce, house made pickles, ranch aioli, topped with apple coleslaw. Served with fries.
R 10 Social House
179 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00