Fried chicken sandwiches in Redondo Beach

Table Manners Food + Social

1611 S. Catalina Ave #150, Redondo Beach

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nashville Style Hot Chicken Sandwich with Fries$17.50
Nashville style crispy chicken, served with house made pickles, coleslaw and ranch aioli.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Fries$16.50
Roasted sliced chicken, ranch aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles and topped with house guacamole. Served with fries.
Black Garlic Honey Habanero Chicken Sandwich with Fries$17.50
Crispy double brined chicken, brushed with black garlic honey habanero sauce, house made pickles, ranch aioli, topped with apple coleslaw. Served with fries.
R 10 Social House

179 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach

Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Rebel Republic Social House

1710 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Spicy batter, House Sriracha drizzle, Mint yougurt slaw
