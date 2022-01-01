Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Redondo Beach

Go
Redondo Beach restaurants
Toast

Redondo Beach restaurants that serve muffins

Good Stuff Restaurant image

 

Good Stuff Restaurant

1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Muffins of the Day$3.50
More about Good Stuff Restaurant
Item pic

 

Kirari West

707 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.7 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Muffin (Customer's choice)$3.95
Muffin flavors change daily. This option let you pick a flavor that is available when you come in! We do not recommend this option if you want to be in and out.
Muffin (Baker's choice)$3.95
Muffin flavors change daily. We will pick a flavor for you! This option is good if you are in a hurry.
More about Kirari West

Browse other tasty dishes in Redondo Beach

Kale Salad

Tagliatelle

Tuna Sandwiches

Skirt Steaks

Lobsters

Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Seafood Paella

Map

More near Redondo Beach to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston