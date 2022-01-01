Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Redondo Beach

Redondo Beach restaurants
Redondo Beach restaurants that serve rice bowls

Perfect Storm - 1611 S. Catalina Ave Ste #150

1611 S. Catalina Ave #150, Redondo Beach

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Tofu Rice Bowl$17.00
Crispy tofu, brown rice, asparagus, purple kale, shaved brussel sprouts, tossed with a spicy sauce
More about Perfect Storm - 1611 S. Catalina Ave Ste #150
Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Redondo Beach

1700 S Catalina Ave suite 101, Redondo Beach

TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN & RICE BOWL$13.00
Shredded Chicken, Rice, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream.
More about Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Redondo Beach
Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Redondo Beach - Redondo Beach

1914 Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Bowl$4.00
Plain White or Brown Rice in a Bowl
More about Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Redondo Beach - Redondo Beach

