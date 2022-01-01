Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Redondo Beach

Go
Redondo Beach restaurants
Toast

Redondo Beach restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Panelas Brazil Cuisine image

SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES

Panelas Brazil Cuisine

2808 Phelan Ln, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.6 (1015 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Sandwich$8.90
More about Panelas Brazil Cuisine
Tuna Avocado Sandwich image

 

Kirari West

707 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.7 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Avocado Sandwich$12.15
Tuna Salad / Sharp Cheddar / Avocado/Spring Mix
More about Kirari West

Browse other tasty dishes in Redondo Beach

Ravioli

Paninis

Cheeseburgers

Green Beans

Sliders

Fajitas

Omelettes

Shrimp Rolls

Map

More near Redondo Beach to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston