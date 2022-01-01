Go
Red Rabbit

Uncomplicated, Authentic Italian

788 Grand Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fettucine Alfredo$13.00
Fresh fettuccine, garlic-parmesan fondue & crouton crumble
Spaghetti & Meatballs$13.50
House red sauce & parmesan
Caesar Salad$11.50
Romaine, croutons, parmesan
Salami Pizza$14.75
Red sauce, chilies, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan & chili honey
Bolognese$16.00
House ragu of pancetta, beef, tomato, red wine fresh pappardelle & parmesan
Mostaccioli$13.50
Marinara, goat cheese fondue, parmesan & bread crumbs
Lasagna$17.00
Buttermilk-ricotta, bolognese & parmesan
Garlic Bread$9.00
Garlic-parmesan bread & house red sauce
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan
Cavatelli$16.00
House-made italian sausage, fennel pollen, lemon, garlic, white wine & parmesan
Location

788 Grand Avenue

St. Paul MN

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
