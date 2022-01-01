Go
RedRocks

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

1036 Park Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (374 reviews)

Popular Items

Funghi Pizza$19.00
Cremini mushrooms, fontina cheese, caramelized onions, garlic, parsley.
Classic Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
Margherita Pizza$17.00
Tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella di bufala.
Neapolitan$15.00
Our classic cheese pizza! Just tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Garlic Knots$8.00
Knots of our housemade pizza dough, baked in the oven, dusted with parmesan and served with marinara.
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan, classic caesar dressing.
Ananas Pizza$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, crispy prosciutto.
Six Shooter Pizza$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade fennel sausage, kalamata olives, red onion.
RedRocks Sausage Pizza$19.00
Tomato sauce, fontal cheese, housemade fennel sausage, roasted sweet peppers, spicy calabrian chiles.
Isabella Pizza$19.00
tomato sauce, artichoke, mozzarella, red onions, garlic, and kalamata olives.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1036 Park Rd

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
